Park Wolfpack beat Eagan Wildcats

The Park Wolfpack won their home game against the Eagan Wildcats on Thursday, ending 7-4.

The hosting Wolfpack took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jackson Rudh. Owen Corkish assisted.

The Wolfpack scored five goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 6-3 early in the third period when Eddie Moore beat the goalie again, assisted by Gavin Goihl.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again with a goal from Ben Gerard, at 14:03 into the third period.

Jackson Rudh increased the lead to 7-4 two minutes later.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Wolfpack will host Woodbury at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center and the Wildcats will host Farmington at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.