Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win over Crookston Pirates after an overtime drama

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won the game at home against the Crookston Pirates 2-1 in a game that went to overtime.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Kale Ravnaas scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Pirates took the lead when Jack Doda scored the first goal assisted by Ryan Street and Jackson Demarais.

Panthers' Joey Hillukka tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Jeron Pinoniemi assisted.

In overtime, it took 4:35 before Kale Ravnaas scored the game-winner for the home team.