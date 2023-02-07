High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win on the road against Bagley/Fosston Flyers

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won when they visited the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Monday. The final score was 6-4.

img_500245210_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 06, 2023 09:06 PM
Share

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won when they visited the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Monday. The final score was 6-4.

Coming up:

The Panthers play against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Flyers will face Becker/Big Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS