Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win on the road against Bagley/Fosston Flyers

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won when they visited the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Monday. The final score was 6-4.

Coming up:

The Panthers play against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Flyers will face Becker/Big Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.