Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win at home against Lake of the Woods Bears

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won when they visited the Lake of the Woods Bears on Thursday. The final score was 5-2.

The Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Joey Hillukka scoring in the first period, assisted by Joshua Hillukka and Talen May.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Parker Vinge netted one, assisted by Conner Hanson.

Six minutes into the period, the Bears made it 2-1 with a goal from Alexander Beckel.

Joey Hillukka increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Joshua Hillukka.

Randy Wood narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Gregory Peters and Charlie Eck.

Kale Ravnaas increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Shad Torola and Wyatt Hegg.

Joey Hillukka increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Conner Hanson.

The Panthers were called for no penalties, while the Bears received no penalties.

Next games:

The Panthers host Breckenridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Bears will face Fort Frances on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena.