Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win against Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in overtime
The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, ending 3-2 in the action on Tuesday.
Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Joshua Hillukka scored the game-winning goal.
The Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Connor Davis. MJ Lunde assisted.
The Panthers' Kale Ravnaas tied the game late in the first, assisted by Reed Sharp.
The Panthers made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Parker Vinge netted one, assisted by Conner Hanson.
The Wolverines made it 2-2 with a goal from Kaden Peterson.
Just over two minutes in, Joshua Hillukka scored the game-winner for the home team.
The Panthers have now racked up five straight home wins.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Panthers hosting Breckenridge at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Wolverines visiting Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.