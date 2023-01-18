Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win against Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in overtime

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, ending 3-2 in the action on Tuesday.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Joshua Hillukka scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Connor Davis. MJ Lunde assisted.

The Panthers' Kale Ravnaas tied the game late in the first, assisted by Reed Sharp.

The Panthers made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Parker Vinge netted one, assisted by Conner Hanson.

The Wolverines made it 2-2 with a goal from Kaden Peterson.

Just over two minutes in, Joshua Hillukka scored the game-winner for the home team.

The Panthers have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Panthers hosting Breckenridge at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Wolverines visiting Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.