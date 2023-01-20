The Blades host Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Panthers will face Bagley/Fosston on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win 8-4 on the road against Breckenridge Blades The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Breckenridge Blades a defeat 8-4.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.