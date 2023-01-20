Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win 8-4 on the road against Breckenridge Blades
The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Breckenridge Blades a defeat 8-4.
Coming up:
The Blades host Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Panthers will face Bagley/Fosston on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.