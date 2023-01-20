High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win 8-4 on the road against Breckenridge Blades

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Breckenridge Blades a defeat 8-4.

img_500227262_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 19, 2023 11:17 PM
Share

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Breckenridge Blades a defeat 8-4.

Coming up:

The Blades host Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Panthers will face Bagley/Fosston on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS