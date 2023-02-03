High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers win 10-4 on the road against Lake of the Woods Bears

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won on the road on Thursday, handing the Lake of the Woods Bears a defeat 10-4.

February 02, 2023 09:13 PM
Next games:

The Panthers play against Bagley/Fosston on Monday at 1 p.m. CST at Centennial Center. The Bears will face Grafton/Park River on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.

