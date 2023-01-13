Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers victorious against Red Lake Falls Eagles

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers defeated the Red Lake Falls Eagles 5-3 on Thursday.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Gavin Girdler.

The Panthers narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period when Joey Hillukka scored, assisted by Jeron Pinoniemi.

The Panthers' Joey Hillukka tied the game late in the first, assisted by Joshua Hillukka.

The Panthers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Panthers increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Joey Hillukka scored yet again, assisted by Reed Sharp.

Jackson Hoefer narrowed the gap to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Gavin Girdler and Evan Girdler.

The Panthers chalked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

The Panthers host the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Eagles will face Fergus Falls at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.