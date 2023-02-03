Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers victorious against Lake of the Woods Bears

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers defeated the Lake of the Woods Bears 10-4 on Thursday.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Panthers led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Panthers.

Kale Ravnaas increased the lead to 10-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Reed Sharp.

Cole Cook narrowed the gap to 2-10 two minutes later, assisted by Braden Johnson and Gregory Peters.

The Bears narrowed the gap again late into the third when Sawyer Stromlund scored, assisted by Samuel Stephani.

The Bears narrowed the gap again with a goal from Randy Wood, at 14:45 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Bears travel to Grafton/Park River on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Centennial Center. The Panthers will face Bagley/Fosston on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.