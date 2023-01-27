High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Northern Lakes Lightning, making it six in a row. They won 4-0 over Northern Lakes.

img_500233978_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:40 PM
Share

It was smooth sailing for the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Northern Lakes Lightning, making it six in a row. They won 4-0 over Northern Lakes.

Next games:

The Lightning play against Providence Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Panthers will face Ely/Tower-Soudan on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS