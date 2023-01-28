Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves, making it seven in a row. They won 5-0 over Ely/Tower-Soudan.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Kale Ravnaas scored assisted by Reed Sharp.

The Panthers made it 2-0 with a goal from Jeron Pinoniemi.

In the second period, Joey Hillukka scored a goal, assisted by Parker Vinge and Braden Stewart, making the score 3-0.

Parker Vinge then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Joey Hillukka and Jeron Pinoniemi assisted.

The Panthers made it 5-0 when Parker Vinge found the back of the net, assisted by Jeron Pinoniemi late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Panthers play Crookston away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Timberwolves will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.