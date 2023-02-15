Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers have ended their losing streak after 1-4 vs. Greenway Raiders

The game between the Greenway Raiders and the visiting Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers finished 4-1. Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Aden Springer scored assisted by Keller Mitchell and Dylan Villenueve.

The Panthers made it 1-1 with a goal from Jeron Pinoniemi.

The Panthers made it 2-1 late when Kale Ravnaas scored the first goal, assisted by Braden Stewart and Joshua Hillukka.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Braden Stewart scored, assisted by Joshua Hillukka and Joey Hillukka.

Jeron Pinoniemi increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Parker Vinge and Joey Hillukka.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Raiders will host the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena and the Panthers will play against the Cardinals at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.