Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers end four-loss run

The game between the Greenway Raiders and the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers finished 4-1 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley after four straight defeats.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Aden Springer scored assisted by Keller Mitchell and Dylan Villenueve.

Panthers' Jeron Pinoniemi tallied a goal midway through, making the score 1-1. Talen May assisted.

The Panthers made it 2-1 late when Kale Ravnaas scored the first goal, assisted by Braden Stewart and Joshua Hillukka.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1, after only five seconds into the third period when Braden Stewart netted one, assisted by Joshua Hillukka and Joey Hillukka.

Jeron Pinoniemi increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Parker Vinge and Joey Hillukka.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Raiders will host the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, and the Panthers will visit the Cardinals at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.