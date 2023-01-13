SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers beat Red Lake Falls Eagles

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won their home game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Thursday, ending 5-3.

img_500221135_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:04 PM
Share

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won their home game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Thursday, ending 5-3.

The Panthers chalked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Panthers host Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Eagles will face Fergus Falls on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS