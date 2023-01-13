Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers beat Red Lake Falls Eagles
The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won their home game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Thursday, ending 5-3.
The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won their home game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Thursday, ending 5-3.
The Panthers chalked up four straight home wins.
Coming up:
The Panthers host Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Eagles will face Fergus Falls on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.