Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers beat in overtime the Bagley/Fosston Flyers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers come away with the close win over the Bagley/Fosston Flyers at home on Friday. The final score was 6-5.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Joshua Hillukka scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Flyers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Markus Olson. Casey Hansen and Quinten Friborg assisted.

The Panthers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Joey Hillukka scored.

The Flyers took the lead with a goal from Breckin Levin late in the first, assisted by Markus Olson.

The Panthers' Braden Stewart tied it up late into the first.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Panthers.

Isaac Schermerhorn narrowed the gap to 5-4 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Markus Olson and Casey Hansen.

Quinten Friborg tied the game 5-5 five minutes later, assisted by Markus Olson and Casey Hansen. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Joshua Hillukka scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Joey Hillukka and Conner Hanson.

The Panthers have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Panthers hosting Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena, and the Flyers hosting Red Lake Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Cardin Hunt Arena.