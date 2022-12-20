Paloranta's two goals net Osseo Orioles victory over Chisago Lakes Wildcats
The Osseo Orioles won against the visiting Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Monday, ending 6-3.
The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jack Bakken. Andrew Swanson assisted.
The Orioles tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Eli Paloranta beat the goalie, assisted by Kameron Konsela.
The Orioles made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when Ty Prokop scored, assisted by Kameron Konsela.
The Orioles increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Jake Sawicky found the back of the net, assisted by Brenden Kranz.
The Orioles increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third when Bennet Prokop netted one, assisted by Eli Paloranta.
The Orioles increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third when Luke Sawicky netted one.
Colin Dunleavy narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Dustin Palewicz.
Eli Paloranta increased the lead to 6-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Ty Prokop and Drew LaBerge.
Andrew Swanson narrowed the gap to 6-3 less than a minute later.
Coming up:
The Orioles travel to Superior on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena. The Wildcats visit Roseville Area to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.