Paloranta's two goals net Osseo Orioles victory over Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Osseo Orioles won against the visiting Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Monday, ending 6-3.

The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jack Bakken. Andrew Swanson assisted.

The Orioles tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Eli Paloranta beat the goalie, assisted by Kameron Konsela.

The Orioles made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when Ty Prokop scored, assisted by Kameron Konsela.

The Orioles increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Jake Sawicky found the back of the net, assisted by Brenden Kranz.

The Orioles increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third when Bennet Prokop netted one, assisted by Eli Paloranta.

The Orioles increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third when Luke Sawicky netted one.

Colin Dunleavy narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Dustin Palewicz.

Eli Paloranta increased the lead to 6-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Ty Prokop and Drew LaBerge.

Andrew Swanson narrowed the gap to 6-3 less than a minute later.

Coming up:

The Orioles travel to Superior on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena. The Wildcats visit Roseville Area to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.