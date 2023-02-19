Pajor strikes twice as Holy Family Fire beat Stillwater Area Ponies

The Holy Family Fire defeated the visiting Stillwater Area Ponies 7-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Fire opened strong, right after the puck drop with Drew Roelofs scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Tommy Agerland and Hunter Friedrich .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ethan Hall late into the first period, assisted by Parker Osborn and Mason Grinnell .

The Fire scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Fire increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Mason Grinnell found the back of the net, assisted by Holden Pajor and Tanner Davis .

Brody Dustin narrowed the gap to 7-1 late in the third, assisted by Morgan Spetz.