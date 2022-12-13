Pajor strikes twice as Holy Family Fire beat Prior Lake Lakers

The Holy Family Fire defeated the visiting Prior Lake Lakers 4-3 on Thursday.

The Lakers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Parker Boyce. Joe Rice and Levi Eiter assisted.

The Fire scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Fire increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Drew Roelofs beat the goalie, assisted by Connor Sessa and Adam Crosby.

Joe Rice narrowed the gap to 4-3 late into the third, assisted by Ben Pfannenstein and Levi Eiter.

Coming up:

The Fire host St. Thomas Academy on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Lakers visit Eagan to play the Wildcats on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.