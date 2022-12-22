Owen Renslow unstoppable as Marshall Tigers beat Willmar Cardinals

The Willmar Cardinals beat the Marshall Tigers on the road 8-4. Owen Renslow stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Joey Fossum, Malachi Klemm, Chase Mellenthin and Tyler Welsh scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Willmar's goals came through Cullen Gregory, Ethan Stark, Charles Swart and Elijah Van Buren.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Elijah Van Buren. Cullen Gregory assisted.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Chase Mellenthin in the first period.

The Cardinals' Ethan Stark took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Elijah Van Buren.

The Cardinals' Charles Swart increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Elijah Van Buren and Ethan Stark.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Tigers.

The Cardinals tied the score 4-4 within the first minute when Cullen Gregory scored, assisted by Elijah Van Buren and Jordan Gorans.

The Tigers took the lead, after only zero seconds into the third period when Tyler Welsh found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Johnson.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-4 within the first minute when Joey Fossum beat the goalie, assisted by Owen Renslow.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-4, after only zero seconds into the third period when Owen Renslow netted one again.

The Tigers increased the lead to 8-4 within the first minute when Malachi Klemm found the back of the net, assisted by Joey Fossum. That left the final score at 8-4.

Next games:

The Cardinals host Becker/Big Lake on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Tigers host Southwest Christian to play the Stars on Monday at 4:15 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.