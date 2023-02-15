Owatonna Huskies manage impressive turnaround

The home team Mankato East/Loyola Cougars were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The Owatonna Huskies, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

Owatonna's Benjamin Bangs scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Zachary Lebens scored assisted by Alexander Morgan.

Andrew Mitchel tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jackson Kath.

Benjamin Bangs took the lead one minute later, assisted by Seth Johnson.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Cougars will host Northfield at 7 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena and the Huskies will host Tartan at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.