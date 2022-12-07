Owatonna Huskies grab extra point vs. Mankato East/Loyola Cougars in overtime

The Owatonna Huskies and the visiting Mankato East/Loyola Cougars tied 1-1 in regulation on Tuesday. Owatonna beat Mankato East/Loyola in overtime 2-1.

Owatonna's Andrew Mitchel scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Broderick Goodnature. Justin Beman and Thomas Herzong assisted.

Alexander Morgan tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Shae Gavin. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:02 before Andrew Mitchel scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Joseph Webster and Brandon Schultz.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Huskies hosting the Falcons at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena and the Cougars visiting the Packers at 5:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.