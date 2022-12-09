Owatonna Huskies got a shut out against Faribault Falcons

The Owatonna Huskies picked up a decisive road win against the Faribault Falcons. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jackson Strom.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Joseph Webster in the middle of the first, assisted by Andrew Mitchel and Ethan Fitch.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Andrew Mitchel scored, assisted by Benjamin Bangs and Joseph Webster.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Thomas Herzong beat the goalie, assisted by Broderick Goodnature and Seth Johnson. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Falcons travel to Northfield on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Huskies will face Albert Lea on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.