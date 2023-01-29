Owatonna Huskies dig deep in the third to win against Rochester Century Panthers

The Rochester Century Panthers and the visiting Owatonna Huskies were tied going into the third, but Owatonna pulled away for a 4-1 victory in game action.

Next up:

The Panthers host Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Huskies visit Rochester Mayo to play the Spartans on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.