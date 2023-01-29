High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Owatonna Huskies dig deep in the third to win against Rochester Century Panthers

The Rochester Century Panthers and the visiting Owatonna Huskies were tied going into the third, but Owatonna pulled away for a 4-1 victory in game action.

img_500235383_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 11:32 PM
Next up:

The Panthers host Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Huskies visit Rochester Mayo to play the Spartans on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.

