Owatonna Huskies beat in overtime the Albert Lea Tigers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Owatonna Huskies come away with the close win over the Albert Lea Tigers at home on Tuesday. The final score was 4-3.

Owatonna's Joseph Webster scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joseph Yoon.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Connor Pirsig scored, assisted by Tim Chalmers.

The Huskies' Joseph Webster narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Jackson Kath and Andrew Mitchel.

The Huskies tied the score 2-2 early into the second period when Mark Spurgeon scored, assisted by Andrew Mitchel and Benjamin Bangs.

The Huskies took the lead early in the third period when Justin Beman beat the goalie, assisted by Mark Spurgeon and Zach Knott.

Connor Pirsig tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Max Edwin. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:07 before Joseph Webster scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Benjamin Bangs and Mark Spurgeon.

Next up:

The Tigers play against Faribault on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The Huskies will face Spring Lake Park on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.