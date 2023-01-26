Overby scores 2 in Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets' win over Princeton Tigers

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets bested the visiting Princeton Tigers 5-2 on Tuesday.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alexander Miller. Lane Olson assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Bluejackets.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute of the third period when Finn Overby found the back of the net again, assisted by Will O'Donovan and Seth Terhell. The 5-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Bluejackets host Little Falls on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East.