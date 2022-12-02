Osseo Orioles win on the road against Northern Edge

The Osseo Orioles won when they visited Northern Edge on Thursday. The final score was 10-1.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Bennet Prokop struck, assisted by Ty Prokop.

The Orioles' Luke Sawicky increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Jake Sawicky and Eli Paloranta.

The Orioles scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The Orioles increased the lead to 7-1, after only 58 seconds into the third period when Eli Paloranta scored again, assisted by Jake Sawicky and Luke Sawicky.

The Orioles increased the lead to 8-1 early in the third period when Alec Bjork beat the goalie, assisted by Davis Wick and Thomas Christnagle.

Alec Bjork increased the lead to 9-1 just one minute later, assisted by Austin Hillstrom.

Jake Sawicky increased the lead to 10-1 nine minutes later.

Next up:

The Orioles play against Anoka on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Northern Edge players will face Coon Rapids on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.