Osseo Orioles win on the road against Blaine Bengals

The Osseo Orioles won the road game against the Blaine Bengals 3-1 on Thursday.

The Orioles opened strong, early in the game with Luke Sawicky scoring in the first period.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eli Larson scored, assisted by Alec Bjork and Davis Wick.

Ben Lyons narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Hudson Bethel.

Jake Sawicky increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later.

The Bengals were called for 12 penalties, while the Orioles received nine penalties.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Bengals hosting the Cougars at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena and the Orioles visiting the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.