Osseo Orioles win on the road against Blaine Bengals
The Osseo Orioles won the road game against the Blaine Bengals 3-1 on Thursday.
The Orioles opened strong, early in the game with Luke Sawicky scoring in the first period.
The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eli Larson scored, assisted by Alec Bjork and Davis Wick.
Ben Lyons narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Hudson Bethel.
Jake Sawicky increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later.
The Bengals were called for 12 penalties, while the Orioles received nine penalties.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Bengals hosting the Cougars at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena and the Orioles visiting the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.