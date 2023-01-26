Osseo Orioles win against Roseville Area Raiders in overtime

The Osseo Orioles managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Roseville Area Raiders, ending 4-3 in the action on Tuesday.

Osseo's Eli Paloranta scored the game-winning goal.

The Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Luke Steffen. Landon Steffen and Egan Hiber assisted.

The Orioles' Gavin Kzchoska tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Alec Bjork and Brenden Kranz.

The Orioles took the lead with a goal from Luke Sawicky late into the first, assisted by Brenden Kranz.

The Orioles increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Luke Sawicky netted one yet again, assisted by Jake Sawicky and Drew LaBerge.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third when Landon Steffen scored, assisted by Luke Steffen and Egan Hiber.

Landon Steffen tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Luke Steffen and Tommy Molloy. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 42 seconds before Eli Paloranta scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Bennet Prokop and Luke Sawicky.

Next games:

The Raiders play against Forest Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Orioles will face Maple Grove on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.