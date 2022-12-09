Osseo Orioles win 7-3 at home against Anoka Tornadoes
The Osseo Orioles won at home on Thursday, handing the Anoka Tornadoes a defeat 7-3.
The Osseo Orioles won at home on Thursday, handing the Anoka Tornadoes a defeat 7-3.
The visiting Tornadoes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kadden Soukoup scoring in the first period.
The Orioles tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Luke Sawicky scored, assisted by Drew LaBerge.
The Orioles scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.
Luke Sawicky increased the lead to 6-3 early into the third period, assisted by Drew LaBerge and Jake Sawicky.
Alec Bjork increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Eli Larson.
Next games:
Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Orioles hosting Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, and the Tornadoes hosting Hastings at Anoka Area Ice Arena.