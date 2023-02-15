Osseo Orioles win 6-3 on the road against Southwest Christian Stars
The Osseo Orioles won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Southwest Christian Stars a defeat 6-3.
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Orioles.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Orioles led 4-3 going in to the third period.
Gavin Krzoska increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Alec Bjork.
Davis Wick increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Eli Larson.