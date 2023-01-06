Osseo Orioles beat Coon Rapids Cardinals

The Osseo Orioles won their road game against the Coon Rapids Cardinals on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The Orioles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Drew LaBerge scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kameron Konsela.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ty Prokop struck, assisted by Harry Laborde.

The Orioles increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Eli Larson beat the goalie, assisted by Davis Wick.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Ben Kish found the back of the net.

The Cardinals' Jack Engberg narrowed the gap again, assisted by Nate Klinsing at 9:21 into the third period.

Luke Sawicky increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later.

Next games:

On Saturday the Cardinals will play on the road against the Cougars at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Ice Arena, while the Orioles will face the Andover Huskies home at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.