High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Orono topples Northfield with just 30 seconds left in overtime

Avery Anderson deflected a shot into the Raider net with just seconds left remaining in overtime to push the Spartans to the semifinal round

Northfield vs Orono_1710.jpg
Orono forward Avery Anderson (7) puts the puck past Northfield goaltender Keaton Walock (30) for the win in overtime Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 08, 2023 11:17 PM

ST. PAUL — Orono won the final Class A quarterfinal of the day in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Northfield on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. Senior Avery Anderson deflected a shot from teammate Brody Finnegan into the back of the net to win the game and advance on to the semifinals.

The goal came with just 30.2 seconds left on the game clock and just past 11 p.m.

"I could tell the shot was coming and I tried to get a stick on it but their defenseman did a really good job of tying me up, and then at that point I knew the only body part I could get on it was my skate and had to redirect it in on that," said Anderson on his overtime winner. In video replay, it appears as though the puck did bounce off of the Spartan's stick, but it's hard to tell.

"[We have] tons of skill, but we got lateral players on our team, everyone plays hard. We got a lot of depth, I think throughout this whole year that's shown," said Orono senior Bradley Walker. "I think we play a hard game, it's hard to play against. I think that's why we found so much success this year."

"We're a 200-foot hockey team, we played physical, we played the right way," said Orono head coach Sean Fish. "We try to make teams earn everything that they get."

The first goal of the game was a bit of a fluke, as Orono's Bradley Walker shot from down low at a sharp angle, then a Northfield player accidentally tipped the puck into the back of his own net. But, the Raiders answered back just 66 seconds later as sophomore Griffin Kennelly popped in a goal from just in front of the crease off a pass from junior captain Kamden Kaiser.

The No. 4 Spartans will play No. 1-seeded Warroad in the semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Northfield goaltender Keaton Walock made an impressive 48 saves in the loss for the Raiders, while Orono's Brock Peyton posted 23. The Spartans outshot the Raiders, 50-24.

This story will be updated.

ORONO 2, NORTHFIELD 1 (OT)

Orono 0-1-0-1—2
Northfield 0-1-0-0—1

First period scoring — None
Penalties — ORO, Cayden Effertz (hooking) 9:49

Second period scoring — 1. ORO, Bradley Walker (Tommy Lewin, Avery Anderson) 10:30; 1. NFLD, Griffin Kennelly (Kamden Kaiser, Bridger Riley) 11:36
Penalties — NFLD, Kaiser (holding) 16:15

Third period scoring — None
Penalties — NFLD, Cayden Monson (hooking) 3:34; ORO, Walker (tripping) 13:15

OT scoring — ORO, Anderson (Finnegan, Walker) 7:29
Penalties — NFLD, Will Cashin (tripping) 1:00

SOG: ORO, 13-11-19-7—50; NFLD, 6-10-7-1—24

Goalie Saves: ORO, Brock Peyton 6-9-7-1—23; NFLD, Keaton Walock 13-10-19-6—48

Penalties-minutes: ORO, 2-4; NFLD, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities: ORO, 0-3; NFLD, 0-2

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
