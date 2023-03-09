Orono topples Northfield with just 30 seconds left in overtime

ST. PAUL — Orono won the final Class A quarterfinal of the day in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Northfield on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. Senior Avery Anderson deflected a shot from teammate Brody Finnegan into the back of the net to win the game and advance on to the semifinals.

The goal came with just 30.2 seconds left on the game clock and just past 11 p.m.

"I could tell the shot was coming and I tried to get a stick on it but their defenseman did a really good job of tying me up, and then at that point I knew the only body part I could get on it was my skate and had to redirect it in on that," said Anderson on his overtime winner. In video replay, it appears as though the puck did bounce off of the Spartan's stick, but it's hard to tell.

"[We have] tons of skill, but we got lateral players on our team, everyone plays hard. We got a lot of depth, I think throughout this whole year that's shown," said Orono senior Bradley Walker. "I think we play a hard game, it's hard to play against. I think that's why we found so much success this year."

"We're a 200-foot hockey team, we played physical, we played the right way," said Orono head coach Sean Fish. "We try to make teams earn everything that they get."

The first goal of the game was a bit of a fluke, as Orono's Bradley Walker shot from down low at a sharp angle, then a Northfield player accidentally tipped the puck into the back of his own net. But, the Raiders answered back just 66 seconds later as sophomore Griffin Kennelly popped in a goal from just in front of the crease off a pass from junior captain Kamden Kaiser.

The No. 4 Spartans will play No. 1-seeded Warroad in the semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Northfield goaltender Keaton Walock made an impressive 48 saves in the loss for the Raiders, while Orono's Brock Peyton posted 23. The Spartans outshot the Raiders, 50-24.

This story will be updated.

ORONO 2, NORTHFIELD 1 (OT)

Orono 0-1-0-1—2

Northfield 0-1-0-0—1

First period scoring — None

Penalties — ORO, Cayden Effertz (hooking) 9:49

Second period scoring — 1. ORO, Bradley Walker (Tommy Lewin, Avery Anderson) 10:30; 1. NFLD, Griffin Kennelly (Kamden Kaiser, Bridger Riley) 11:36

Penalties — NFLD, Kaiser (holding) 16:15

Third period scoring — None

Penalties — NFLD, Cayden Monson (hooking) 3:34; ORO, Walker (tripping) 13:15

OT scoring — ORO, Anderson (Finnegan, Walker) 7:29

Penalties — NFLD, Will Cashin (tripping) 1:00

SOG: ORO, 13-11-19-7—50; NFLD, 6-10-7-1—24

Goalie Saves: ORO, Brock Peyton 6-9-7-1—23; NFLD, Keaton Walock 13-10-19-6—48

Penalties-minutes: ORO, 2-4; NFLD, 3-6

Power-play goals-opportunities: ORO, 0-3; NFLD, 0-2