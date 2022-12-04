Orono Spartans win on the road against Little Falls Flyers

The Orono Spartans won the road game against the Little Falls Flyers 4-2 on Friday.

The Flyers narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period when Joey Welinski scored, assisted by Matt Filippi.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Tommy Lewin scored.

Joey Welinski narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later.

Brooks Fegers increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Connor Lang.

Next games:

The Flyers travel to Alexandria Area on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Spartans host Alexandria Area to play the Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.