High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Orono Spartans win in overtime thriller and move on

The Orono Spartans have advanced to the next round after a 2-1 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Hutchinson Tigers in the playoff knock-out game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:52 PM

Orono's Tommy Lewin scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Bradley Walker beat the goalie assisted by Tommy Lewin and Joey Mugaas.

In the second period, AJ Mallak scored a goal, assisted by AJ Ladwig, making the score 1-1.

In overtime, it took 56 seconds before Tommy Lewin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by John Engebretson and Joey Mugaas.

