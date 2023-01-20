Orono Spartans win at home again – beat St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-3

At the moment the Orono Spartans are hard to beat at home. After defeating the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-3, they extended their winning streak at home to seven games.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Landon Swenson . Ben Petroske and Cole Hwang assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spartans.

Griffin Sturm narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Andrew Dwinnell and John Hirschfeld .

The Crusaders narrowed the gap again late into the third when Cole Hwang scored, assisted by Vince Gebhardt .

Coming up:

The Crusaders play against Northern Lakes on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Spartans will face Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.