Orono Spartans keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Orono Spartans as they claimed another victory on Thursday against Minneapolis, making it six in a row. They won 3-2 over Minneapolis.

Orono's Easton Sankey scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Tommy Lewin scored.

The Minneapolis players made it 1-1 with a goal from Joel Hanson.

The Minneapolis players made it 2-1 late when Will Anderson scored the first goal, assisted by Ozzie Snodgrass.

The Spartans tied the score 2-2, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Caden Bickett beat the goalie.

Easton Sankey took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Avery Anderson.

Next games:

The Minneapolis players travels to St. Louis Park on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St Louis Park Rec Center. The Spartans visit Waconia to play the Wildcats on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.