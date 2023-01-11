SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Orono Spartans couldn't stop Chanhassen Storm's winning run

The Chanhassen Storm and the Orono Spartans met on Tuesday. Chanhassen came into the game off the back of a run of 12 successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

img_500219617_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:22 PM
Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Storm hosting the Lakers at 6 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center, and the Spartans playing the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.