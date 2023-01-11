Orono Spartans couldn't stop Chanhassen Storm's winning run

The Chanhassen Storm and the Orono Spartans met on Tuesday. Chanhassen came into the game off the back of a run of 12 successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Storm hosting the Lakers at 6 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center, and the Spartans playing the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.