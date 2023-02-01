High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Orono Spartans beat St. Louis Park Orioles in overtime

The Orono Spartans hosted the St. Louis Park Orioles in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Orono prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

img_500239274_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:49 PM
After four wins in a row for the Orioles, their winning streak came to an end. The Spartans, however, claimed their seventh consecutive victory.

Next up:

The Spartans host Hermantown on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates. The Orioles will face Orono on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.