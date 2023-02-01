Orono Spartans beat St. Louis Park Orioles in overtime

The Orono Spartans hosted the St. Louis Park Orioles in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Orono prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

After four wins in a row for the Orioles, their winning streak came to an end. The Spartans, however, claimed their seventh consecutive victory.

Next up:

The Spartans host Hermantown on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates. The Orioles will face Orono on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.