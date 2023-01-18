Orono Spartans beat Providence Academy Lions – Mugaas scores 2

The Orono Spartans bested the hosting Providence Academy Lions 6-3 on Tuesday.

The hosting Lions took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sammy Lewis . Nathan Sattler assisted.

The Spartans scored five goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Joey Mugaas increased the lead to 6-3 early into the third period.

Next up:

The Lions host the Breck Mustangs in the next game at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The same day, the Spartans will host the Crusaders at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.