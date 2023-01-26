Orono Spartans beat New Prague Trojans and continue winning run

The game between the Orono Spartans and the New Prague Trojans on Tuesday finished 3-2. The result means Orono has five straight wins.

The Trojans opened strong, right after the puck drop with Braeden Woitas scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Connor Williams and Michael Beckius.

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Easton Sankey beat the goalie, assisted by Avery Anderson and Caden Bickett.

The Spartans made it 2-1 late when Avery Anderson found the back of the net, assisted by Bradley Walker and Caden Bickett.

Avery Anderson increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Caden Bickett and Luca DeCubellis.

Connor Williams narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Will Seymour and John Schmidt.

Coming up:

The Trojans play against East Ridge on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Waconia on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.