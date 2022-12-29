Orono Spartans beat International Falls Broncos and continue winning run

The game between the Orono Spartans and the International Falls Broncos on Wednesday finished 7-0. The result means Orono has eight straight wins.

The hosting Spartans opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Bradley Walker scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Easton Sankey and Cayden Effertz.

The Spartans' Avery Anderson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Joey Greenagel and Joey Mugaas.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Connor Lang increased the lead to 6-0 in the third period, assisted by Kaden Landa and Bradley Walker.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Bradley Walker who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Brody Finnegan, late in the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Spartans hosting the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic and the Broncos visiting the Lions at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic.