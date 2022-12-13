Orono Spartans beat in overtime the New Prague Trojans

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Orono Spartans come away with the close win over the New Prague Trojans on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Orono's Cayden Effertz scored the game-winning goal.

The Trojans started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Eric Berg scoring in the first period, assisted by Owen Wilkins and Peyton Becker.

The Trojans' Connor Williams increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by John Schmidt.

The Spartans narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Tommy Lewin scored, assisted by Joey Mugaas and Avery Anderson.

The Spartans tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Joey Greenagel netted one, assisted by Caden Bickett.

Cayden Effertz took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Avery Anderson and Bradley Walker.

John Schmidt tied the game 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by Tyler Giesen and Will Seymour. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:35 before Cayden Effertz scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Avery Anderson and John Engebretson.

The Spartans have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Trojans host Faribault at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena and the Spartans visit Northfield at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.