Orono Spartans beat Delano Tigers

The Orono Spartans won their home game against the Delano Tigers on Thursday, ending 5-1.

The hosting Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joey Greenagel. Avery Anderson and Easton Sankey assisted.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Aaron Lewis in the first period.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Bradley Walker increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Cayden Effertz.

The Spartans have now racked up six straight home wins.

Next up:

The Spartans travel to Providence Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Tigers visit Monticello to play the Moose on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.