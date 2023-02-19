Orono Spartans beat Chaska Hawks – Fegers scores 2

The Orono Spartans won against the visiting Chaska Hawks 4-1 on Saturday.

The Hawks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Nathan Hinze scoring in the first period, assisted by Blake Markwell and Zach Markwell.

The Spartans tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Brooks Fegers in the first period, assisted by John Engebretson.

The Spartans made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Brooks Fegers found the back of the net again, assisted by Connor Lang and John Engebretson.

Brody Finnegan then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Cayden Effertz and Caden Bickett assisted.

Bradley Walker increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Brock Peyton.