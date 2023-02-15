Olson scores twice in Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons' win over Marshall Tigers

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons won against the hosting Marshall Tigers 9-1 on Monday.

The visiting Dragons opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Rhett Niemela scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Braden Olson and Caden Besemer.

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Carson Tormanen late into the first period, assisted by Rhett Niemela and Braden Olson.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Dragons led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Braden Olson increased the lead to 7-1 late in the third period, assisted by Rhett Niemela and Calvin Jones.

Jaxon Gustafson increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Blake Morris and Kasey Melquist.

Ayden Cziok increased the lead to 9-1 only seconds later, assisted by Blake Morris and Caden Besemer.