Oliver Duininck unstoppable as Blake Bears beat Providence Academy Lions

The Blake Bears beat the Providence Academy Lions at home 9-5. Oliver Duininck stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Rowan Heithoff, Landon Bell, Grant Matushak and Will Nelson scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Providence Academy's goals came through Johnny Hendrickson , Sammy Lewis and Jesse Varner.

The Lions started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sammy Lewis scoring in the first minute, assisted by Louie Wehmann.

The Bears' Rowan Heithoff tied the game in the first period, assisted by Carter Krenke and Nick Witzke.

The Bears' Landon Bell took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Carter Krenke and Finn Woerner.

The Lions tied it up 2-2 late into the first when Jesse Varner scored, assisted by Johnny Hendrickson and Jonah Mogeni .

Six goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 5-5 going in to the third period.

Oliver Duininck took the lead early in the third period.

Oliver Duininck increased the lead to 7-5 six minutes later, assisted by Carter Krenke and Chas Sabre.

Grant Matushak increased the lead to 8-5 four minutes later, assisted by Rowan Heithoff.

Two minutes later, Will Nelson scored, securing a 9-5 comeback win for the Bears.

With this win the Bears have five straight victories.

Next up:

The Bears travel to St. Paul Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Lions will face Rock Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at David Thaler Sports Center.