Old rivals Rochester Century, John Marshall to form boys hockey co-op

ROCHESTER — Josh Klingfus and Matt Erredge have stood on opposite sides of a Rochester boys hockey rivalry for more than a decade.

Next week, when many high school athletic teams begin summer practices, Klingfus and Erredge will be on the same bench, coaching the same team, blending players from schools on opposite sides of the city and opposite sides of a rivalry that started nearly a decade before they were born.

Some of those players will be teammates for a second time, having previously played together in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association. Some will meet for the first time when summer practices begin next week at the Rochester Recreation Center.

It will be a new, unusual, learning experience for coaches and players alike, as the Century and John Marshall programs come together to form a boys hockey co-op after 25 years as rivals.

“I still have a little red and black in me,” said Klingfus, a JM grad who has been Century’s head coach since the 2011-12 season. “It’ll be good to have those guys over, joining us. The biggest thing is just giving all the kids an opportunity to play."

On Tuesday, June 6, the Rochester Public Schools board unanimously approved the request by Century activities director Mark Kuisle and John Marshall AD Brian Ihrke to form the co-op.

“I’m in support of this cooperative agreement,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “I think Mark and Bill have done their homework on this and I think it makes sense, in the interest of the broadest participation we can have for the sport.”

In a presentation to the school board last month, Kuisle and Ihrke noted that this co-op is likely to stay in place for “several years” and that Minnesota State High School League bylaws require a co-op to remain in place for at least two years.

In this case, the decision to form a co-op boils down to numbers, and the numbers say the co-op will last for the foreseeable future.

John Marshall is expected to have, at most, 12-14 players out for hockey in the 2023-24 season (teams generally dress 20 players for a game). The number of players in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association who live within the John Marshall boundaries isn't expected to grow any time soon.

Those low numbers would have left JM one or two illnesses or injuries away from having to forfeit a game or games. That possibility, coupled with the fact that the Rockets don’t have a junior varsity team, has made it challenging to fill a 25-game regular-season schedule.

Century's Ryan Maiers, left, controls the puck as John Marshall's Brandon Ratzloff defends and Century goalie Cole Walters looks on during a game in the 2015-16 season. Post Bulletin file photo

That won't be an issue now. While there are still wrinkles to iron out, scheduling won't be one of them.

"There will be some bumps in the road," Klingfus said, "some things that are maybe more difficult or that we didn’t see coming, but that’s just part of coaching.”

Century’s coaching staff is likely to remain intact, while Erredge and assistant coach Pete Moehnke will join from JM. Erredge is no stranger to coaching a cooperative program. Prior to his time with the Rockets, he coached both boys and girls hockey in the Dodge County Wildcats program, a cooperative of Byron, Kasson-Mantorville and other school districts.

“First and foremost, you have to make sure the guys understand what our expectations are and how much hard work it’s going to take to earn their spot,” said Erredge, an Austin native who teaches in the Kasson-Mantorville School District, and has been with the JM boys program for 13 years, the first 11 as an assistant coach and the past two as its head coach. “After that, the kids do know each other.

“When I was at Dodge, it was Byron and Kasson kids, who are staunch rivals in every other sport. Once it was hockey season, they’re teammates. Guys play for the jersey they pull on and the teammates who are with them.”

Century will host the co-op, which is expected to retain the Panthers nickname, logo and uniforms, and be referred to as the Century/John Marshall Panthers, just as the Century/JM girls hockey co-op has been.

“We don’t coach high school hockey for the money … we do it for the kids,” Klingfus said. “So whatever it’s going to take to make the best opportunities for more kids to be able to play… instead of losing 12 or 13 kids, I have no problem with them coming over, so they have a chance to keep playing.”

‘Ready to roll’

The possibility of JM needing to find a co-op partner has been apparent for two or three years, or more.

Erredge said when conversations became serious after the 2022-23 season, there was plenty of discussion with JM alumni and current players about the reasons the co-op is necessary.

Erredge understands the history of the program as well as anyone. He and the Rockets players have seen John Marshall’s 1977 state championship banner every time they’ve walked into the Rochester Recreation Center for a game or a practice. The banner symbolizes the only high school hockey team from Rochester to ever win a state championship.

“We’re past the grieving stage,” he said. “We’ve known this was probably coming and we talked to a lot of the alumni, the 77s, at some of the celebrations we’ve had and through some newsletters.

“Maybe there’s still some grieving (for alumni and fans), but by the time hockey season rolls around, I think everyone will be ready to roll.”

John Marshall’s Jayden Veney (2) controls the puck defended by Century’s Johnathan Burmester during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ihrke also said at the May 17 school board meeting that this co-op isn’t necessarily permanent. If the numbers turn enough so that JM can once again put its own team on the ice, it will. When or if that will happen is uncertain.

“One of the things we’ve talked about, going down the road is, we want to have JM hockey back,” Ihrke said last month. “In the future, we want to have JM hockey back. We have such a proud tradition of JM hockey.”

Kuisle agreed, adding in regard to current RYHA players: “We are doing everything we can to keep that opportunity for those Rockets.”

The newly formed Century/John Marshall co-op means JM will dissolve its boys hockey co-op with Chatfield High School. The Rockets had two players from Chatfield this past season, seniors Adam Mullenbach and Michael Greiner, who graduated on Sunday.

The co-op also requires the approval of the Big Nine Conference; the ADs said that approval has already been granted by the other 10 schools in the conference.

In terms of the postseason, Section 1AA will now become an eight-team section and a first-round (or “play-in”) game won’t be necessary. The section will now include Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century/John Marshall and Rochester Mayo.

On the ice

Century finished 16-11-0 overall last season and in second place in the Big Nine. John Marshall, despite many nights only dressing 13 or 14 players, went 14-11-1 overall — including wins against the top three finishers in the conference: Northfield, Century and Mayo — and placed sixth in the 12-team conference.

Among the student-athletes from JM who could step in and immediately play key roles for the new co-op are forwards Ole Fevold and Brock Clarey, who will be juniors in the fall. That duo combined for 23 goals and 54 points as sophomores.

Another standout JM athlete who could potentially play for the new co-op is defenseman JT Veney, who is committed to play college hockey at Division I Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. Veney also was selected by the Omaha Lancers in the USHL Draft on May 4. If he doesn’t make the Lancers out of training camp this fall, the new co-op could make returning to high school hockey a more attractive option now to the 6-foot-7, 205-pound smooth-skating defenseman.

Century forward Aiden Emerich prepares to shoot on John Marshall goalie Cody Vlasaty during a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Panthers top returners include center Aiden Emerich (17 goals, 19 assists, 36 points), who’ll be a senior this fall; his classmate, forward Bennett Pronk (12-11—23); and senior defenseman Brody Josselyn (4-15—19).

Century reached the Section 1AA semifinals in February, knocking off Hastings in double-overtime in the section quarterfinals.

Century leads the all-time series against JM 39-16-2 in 57 meetings.

JM got the last laugh in the rivalry, though — until it perhaps resumes one day down the road — beating Century 4-1 at Graham Arena on Feb. 4 in the last meeting between the teams, for now.

Now, as the Century boys hockey Twitter account posted “two great programs become one.”

“The goal was, for anyone who’s enrolled at JM, for this group of kids we had and for the group coming in, that now no one has to move and they still have hockey as an option at JM,” Erredge said. “The goal was to make sure they didn’t have to transfer or change schools or move.

“With Century allowing us to come over and welcoming us, it’s providing everyone who wants to play hockey a chance to play.”