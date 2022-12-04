Notre Dame dig deep in the third to win against Gentry Academy Stars

The Gentry Academy Stars and the visiting Notre Dame were tied going into the third, but Notre Dame pulled away for a 7-4 victory in game action.

The visiting Notre Dame players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michael McIntee. Hunter Bill and Sam Kappell assisted.

The Stars tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Justin Obrochta late in the first, assisted by Reese Shaw and Tyler Geyer.

The Notre Dame players took the lead late into the first when Quinn Koszarek scored, assisted by James Flanigan and Joseph Coghlin.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Notre Dame players took the lead, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Sam Kappell found the back of the net, assisted by Hunter Bill.

The Notre Dame players increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period when Sam Kappell scored yet again, assisted by Joseph Coghlin.

James Flanigan increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later.

Tyler Geyer narrowed the gap to 6-4 three minutes later, assisted by Easton Rooney and Zach Gray.

Joe Gerbitz increased the lead to 7-4 just one minute later, assisted by Kade McCarron and Keegan McCarron.