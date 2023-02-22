Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Notebook: Who's in and who's out after the first few nights of Minnesota boys section matchups

The postseason is officially underway, read up on whose seasons will be continuing and whose seasons are over after the first couple of games in each section.

Moorhead vs Elk River-Zimmerman_0499.jpg
Elk River/Zimmerman goalie Sam Stockman (1) deflects a shot against Moorhead during the first period Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 22, 2023 09:17 AM

Even though the weather may be hazardous in most parts Minnesota on Tuesday night, there were still plenty of high school teams in action to start their section tournament play. Find out who's in and who's out after the first few official nights of postseason competition.

Section 1A:

No. 6 Winona/Cotter, 5 > No. 11 Red Wing, 0
No. 7 Faribault, 7 > No. 10 Austin, 1
No. 8 Rochester Lourdes, 5 > No. 9 Waseca, 4

High seeds reign supreme. Faribault and Winona/Cotter came up with dominant wins while Rochester Lourdes had a scrappy victory over Waseca.

Section 2A:

No. 7 Waconia, 3 > No. 10 Mound Westonka, 0

Waconia, the high seed, had a solid performance over Mound Westonka. Nothing too surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

    Section 3A:

    No. 8 Fairmont, 7 > No. 9 Worthington, 5
    No. 7 Windom, 6 > No. 10 Redwood Valley, 0

    Fairmont and Worthington played a gritty, high-scoring game, while Windom proved its strength over lowest-seeded Redwood Valley.

    Section 5A:

    Warroad vs Monticello_1582.jpg
    Warroad defenseman Erick Comstock (2) tries to steal the puck from Monticello forward Brayden Dunn (21) during the third period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

    No. 8 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 > No. 9 Becker/Big Lake, 1
    No. 7 Pine City, 8 > No. 10 Mora/Milaca, 3
    ———————————————————————
    No. 1 Little Falls, 4 > No. 8 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2
    No. 2 Monticello, 2 > No. 7 Pine City, 1
    No. 3 Cathedral, 5 > No. 6 River Lakes, 0
    No. 4 Cambridge/Isanti, 6 > No. 5 Princeton, 4

    Sauk Rapids-Rice earned a dominant victory over Becker/Big Lake before giving Little Falls one good fight until the finish. Pine City also won their first game in dominant fashion and even came close to pulling off the upset over Monticello. Woof! Section 5A is a mess. St. Cloud Cathedral played well against River Lakes though.

    Section 6A:

    Hermantown vs Alexandria_0169.jpg
    Alexandria forward Tyler Kludt (7) celebrates his goal against Hermantown during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

    No. 1 Alexandria, 14 > No. 8 Breckenridge/Wahpeton, 0

    No comment. Ouch.

      Section 7A:

      high school boys play ice hockey
      Duluth Denfeld goaltender Connor Doyle (33) deflects a shot on goal against Duluth East at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center Sill Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Duluth.
      Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

      No. 8 North Shore, 5 > No. 9 Ely, 4
      No. 7 International Falls, 11 > No. 10 Moose Lake, 1
      ————————————————————————
      No. 1 Hermantown, 15 > No. 8 North Shore, 1
      No. 2 Rock Ridge, 9 > No. 7 International Falls, 0
      No. 3 Duluth Denfeld, 7 > No. 6 Greenway, 0
      No. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm, 2 > No. 5 Proctor, 0

      Five North Shore goals in a row followed by four Ely goals in a row. Yes, seriously, that's how it happened. Moose Lake had a bad night while International Falls had a great night. Hermantown then subsequently squashed North Shore's playoff hopes the very next game. Rock Ridge and Denfeld both put up good performances. Hibbing/Chisholm slipped past Proctor.

      ADVERTISEMENT

      Section 8A:

      No. 8 Park Rapids, 2 > No. 9 Crookston, 1
      No. 7 Bagley/Fosston, 8 > No. 10 Lake of the Woods, 5

      Park Rapids earned a hard-fought win, only to advance to now have to play undefeated Warroad. That will be tough. Bagley/Fosston also posted a high-scoring win but will have a tough task ahead in East Grand Forks.

      Section 2AA:

      20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_011.jpg
      Chaska Head Coach Matt Cooke ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Rogers vs. Chaska at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
      Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

      No. 2 Minnetonka, 4 > No. 7 Chaska, 0
      No. 1 Chanhassen, 9 > No. 8 Bloomington Jefferson, 0

      As expected, Minnetonka came out with a win over Chaska. The Hawks had a nice run this season though after many thought they wouldn't. Chanhassen netted nine goals and breezed past Jefferson, no problem. The road only gets tougher and tougher in Section 2AA tough with multiple bigger and better opponents ahead.

      Section 3AA:

      Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0009.jpg
      Cretin-Derham Hall players skate onto the ice before their game against Prior Lake Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
      Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

      No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 > No. 7 Apple Valley/Burnsville, 0
      No. 3 Rosemount, 7 > No. 6 Eagan, 1
      No. 4 Eastview, 5 > No. 5 Park, 4 (OT)

      The Raiders and the Irish take their expected wins. Eastview had to battle, hard, to get past Park of Cottage Grove in overtime, but they found a way to get the win which will keep their postseason dreams alive, for now.

      Section 5AA:

      No. 8 Spring Lake Park, 5 > No. 9 Irondale, 1

      Nothing really surprising here. No. 1 Rogers lies ahead for Spring Lake Park.

      ADVERTISEMENT

      Section 6AA:

      20221126_Wayzata vs. Maple Grove_144.jpg
      Wayzata forward Cade De St. Hubert (16) skates towards the bench to celebrate after his goal against Maple Grove during their game on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn.
      Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

      No. 1 Wayzata, 9 > No. 8 Hopkins, 1
      No. 2 Edina, 12 > No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper, 0
      No. 3 Benilde-St. Maraget's , 7 > No. 6 Blake, 1
      No. 4 St. Louis Park, 4 < No. 5 Holy Angels, 5 (OT)

      Wayzata and Edina win big, not surprising. The Red Knights however did have a little bit of a surprising night and potted seven goals on the Bears. Holy Angels got a huge win for their program and defeat St. Louis Park, who was seeded one above the Stars.

      Section 7AA:

      high school boys play ice hockey
      Duluth East players celebrate after Cole Christian (5) scored a goal against Duluth Denfeld during the first period at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center Sill Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Duluth.
      Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

      No. 8 Blaine, 5 > No. 9 Anoka, 1
      No. 7 Duluth Marshall, 15 > No. 10 Northern Edge, 1
      ————————————————————————
      No. 1 Duluth East, 5 > No. 8 Blaine, 0
      No. 2 Andover, 11 > No. 7 Duluth Marshall, 2
      No. 3 Grand Rapids, 4 > No. 6 Forest Lake, 1
      No. 4 C-E-C, 3 < No. 5 Coon Rapids, 6

      Blaine defeated Anoka in the play-in game. Duluth Marshall boasted 15 goals. Sorry Northern Edge, that one must've hurt a little bit. Blaine then fell to top-seeded Duluth East while Duluth Marshall also fell to No. 2 Andover. Grand Rapids pulled out a win. Coon Rapids though, earned a really solid win for over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. One of the biggest surprises of the night.

      Section 8AA:

      20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_003.jpg
      Moorhead defenseman Colin Baumgartner (21) Moorhead forward Aaron Reierson (22) Moorhead forward Jace Blythe (24) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Moorhead vs. Edina at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
      Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

      No. 8 St. Cloud, 3 < No. 9 Brainerd, 4
      ——————————————————
      No. 1 Moorhead, 6 > No. 9 Brainerd, 2
      No. 2 Roseau, 9 > No. 7 Bemidji, 3
      No. 3 Buffalo, 1 < No. 6 Elk River/Zimmerman, 3
      No. 4 Sartell, 4 > No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville, 2

      St. Cloud lost a close play-in game to Brainerd, who subsequently fell to top-seeded Moorhead. Roseau defeated Bemidji easily. Sartell advanced. The Sabres will be a team to keep an eye on after tying Warroad just a few days ago. Buffalo, who had a nice last month or two, unfortunately were upset by Elk River/Zimmerman in the semifinals.

      Sydney Wolf
      By Sydney Wolf
      Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
      What to read next
      Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
      Minnesota Boys
      Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
      Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
      February 21, 2023 05:34 PM
       · 
      By  The Rink Live
      A goaltender wearing maroon, yellow, and white, stops a puck in front of the net.
      Minnesota Boys
      Keaton Walock is breaking records and bringing a spotlight to Northfield hockey
      The senior goaltender has broken the official (and tied the unofficial) MSHSL record for regular-season career shutouts and is one of the best goalies in Northfield history.
      February 20, 2023 07:09 PM
       · 
      By  Sydney Wolf
      John Marshall vs. Highland Park Boys Hockey
      Minnesota Boys
      John Marshall's Camden Williams fought through broken neck, thumb to finish his hockey career on the ice
      Camden Williams battled hard to recover from one severe injury, a broken neck, to get back to the sports he loves. Now, he's had to battle back from another injury and returns in time for sections.
      February 20, 2023 07:02 PM
       · 
      By  Jason Feldman
      013122-LOURDES-LA-CRESCENT-BOYS-HOCKEY-9605.jpg
      Minnesota Boys
      Wyatt Farrell, Minnesota's second-leading goal scorer, drawing eyes to La Crescent hockey
      Wyatt Farrell is one of the top goal scorers in Minnesota. This year he's added some physicality to his game and has become one of the best all-around players in the area.
      February 15, 2023 02:43 PM
       · 
      By  Jason Feldman