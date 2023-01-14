Northfield Raiders' winning run ended after game against Rochester Century Panthers
The Northfield Raiders' run of six straight wins ended at home against the Rochester Century Panthers. Friday's game at Northfield Ice Arena finished 3-2.
Next up:
The Raiders travel to the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Panthers will face Tartan on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.