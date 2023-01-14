SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Northfield Raiders' winning run ended after game against Rochester Century Panthers

The Northfield Raiders' run of six straight wins ended at home against the Rochester Century Panthers. Friday's game at Northfield Ice Arena finished 3-2.

img_500222379_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:41 PM
Next up:

The Raiders travel to the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Panthers will face Tartan on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.